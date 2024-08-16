Erzurum new stop of Cultural Road Festival

Erzurum new stop of Cultural Road Festival

ERZURUM
Erzurum new stop of Cultural Road Festival

The eighth stop of the Turkish Cultural Road Festival, organized in 16 cities this year by the Culture and Tourism Ministry to contribute to Türkiye's brand value, will be the eastern province of Erzurum.

During the Erzurum Cultural Road Festival, which will take place between Aug. 17 and 25, Erzurum will host concerts, exhibitions, workshops, talks, gastronomy experiences and events for all ages for nine days.

One of the important centers in the country in terms of winter sports as well as its historical, cultural and natural richness, the values ​​of Erzurum will be made more visible thanks to the event, to be held for the second time in the city, according to a written statement made by the ministry.

The Erzurum Cultural Road Festival, where nearly 1,000 artists will meet with the public in around 500 events at nearly 50 locations, will begin with the PhotoMarathon event in front of the Çifte Minareli Madrasah on Aug. 17.

Oğuzhan Koç, Buray, Gökhan Tepe, Dudublüman, Ebru Yaşar, Özgün, Tuğba Yurt, Madrigal and Alişan will perform on the main stage to be set up in the Erzurum Event and Meeting Area.

Among the many exhibitions, “Dream on the Water: Jerusalem,” featuring works by Hikmet Barutçugil, the great master of marbling art, and Amine Sultan Tan, known for applying classical oil paintings to holy places, will be at the Yakutiye Madrasah Turkish Islamic Arts and Ethnography Museum.

The Erzurum Painting and Sculpture Museum Small Gallery will host the “Biz-den” exhibition, and the Big Gallery will host Zekiye Çomaklı’s “100 Years of Lace” exhibition.

There will be stage performances in the festival areas from folk music to Sufi music, from classical music to opera, from popular music to world melodies and theater. The festival will also feature plays and performances of the State Theaters and the State Opera and Ballet, which are sold out throughout the season.

One of the most important elements of Erzurum, the Aşıklık Tradition will also meet with culture and art lovers at the festival. Local artists, including Mahmut Kıvanç, Ümit Turan, Selami Eleman, Ayhan Yalçın and Kayıp Sahne will take the stage at the Cultural Road Festival.

Children will also have fun with volunteers at the “Children’s Village,” to be set up in the Olympic Park with various activities such as workshops, stage shows, theatres and playgrounds.

Also, 12 different venues will serve as Festival Taste Stops in the city, which also stands out with its gastronomic richness and geographically indicated products. Local and foreign visitors will have the opportunity to experience and discover centuries-old flavors with their stories and ingredients.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

    Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

  2. Türkiye on 3-day high alert as wildfires spread

    Türkiye on 3-day high alert as wildfires spread

  3. New rectors appointed to some of country’s top universities

    New rectors appointed to some of country’s top universities

  4. Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

    Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

  5. Türkiye, Iraq to set up two military centers to fight terror

    Türkiye, Iraq to set up two military centers to fight terror
Recommended
Spain investigates unauthorized Katy Perry music video

Spain investigates unauthorized Katy Perry music video
Madonna to celebrate 66th birthday at Pompeii

Madonna to celebrate 66th birthday at Pompeii
US actress Gena Rowlands dead at 94

US actress Gena Rowlands dead at 94
Floor coverings found in church at Ayasuluk Hill

Floor coverings found in church at Ayasuluk Hill
Theory on Stonehenge altar stone overturned

Theory on Stonehenge altar stone overturned
Jewels stolen in Germanys Green Vault heist back on display

Jewels stolen in Germany's Green Vault heist back on display
WORLD Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

Pakistan said Friday it had confirmed a case of mpox, a day after Sweden recorded the first infection outside of Africa involving a new, more dangerous strain of the virus that has killed hundreds in the DR Congo.
ECONOMY Türkiyes ports handle over 313 mln tons of cargo in 7 months

Türkiye's ports handle over 313 mln tons of cargo in 7 months

Turkish ports handled 313.3 million tons of cargo in the first seven months of this year, up 2.7 percent from last year, and 7.9 million TEUs of containers, marking a 9.5 percent increase.
SPORTS Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.
﻿