Erzurum new stop of Cultural Road Festival

ERZURUM

The eighth stop of the Turkish Cultural Road Festival, organized in 16 cities this year by the Culture and Tourism Ministry to contribute to Türkiye's brand value, will be the eastern province of Erzurum.

During the Erzurum Cultural Road Festival, which will take place between Aug. 17 and 25, Erzurum will host concerts, exhibitions, workshops, talks, gastronomy experiences and events for all ages for nine days.

One of the important centers in the country in terms of winter sports as well as its historical, cultural and natural richness, the values ​​of Erzurum will be made more visible thanks to the event, to be held for the second time in the city, according to a written statement made by the ministry.

The Erzurum Cultural Road Festival, where nearly 1,000 artists will meet with the public in around 500 events at nearly 50 locations, will begin with the PhotoMarathon event in front of the Çifte Minareli Madrasah on Aug. 17.

Oğuzhan Koç, Buray, Gökhan Tepe, Dudublüman, Ebru Yaşar, Özgün, Tuğba Yurt, Madrigal and Alişan will perform on the main stage to be set up in the Erzurum Event and Meeting Area.

Among the many exhibitions, “Dream on the Water: Jerusalem,” featuring works by Hikmet Barutçugil, the great master of marbling art, and Amine Sultan Tan, known for applying classical oil paintings to holy places, will be at the Yakutiye Madrasah Turkish Islamic Arts and Ethnography Museum.

The Erzurum Painting and Sculpture Museum Small Gallery will host the “Biz-den” exhibition, and the Big Gallery will host Zekiye Çomaklı’s “100 Years of Lace” exhibition.

There will be stage performances in the festival areas from folk music to Sufi music, from classical music to opera, from popular music to world melodies and theater. The festival will also feature plays and performances of the State Theaters and the State Opera and Ballet, which are sold out throughout the season.

One of the most important elements of Erzurum, the Aşıklık Tradition will also meet with culture and art lovers at the festival. Local artists, including Mahmut Kıvanç, Ümit Turan, Selami Eleman, Ayhan Yalçın and Kayıp Sahne will take the stage at the Cultural Road Festival.

Children will also have fun with volunteers at the “Children’s Village,” to be set up in the Olympic Park with various activities such as workshops, stage shows, theatres and playgrounds.

Also, 12 different venues will serve as Festival Taste Stops in the city, which also stands out with its gastronomic richness and geographically indicated products. Local and foreign visitors will have the opportunity to experience and discover centuries-old flavors with their stories and ingredients.