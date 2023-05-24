Ergene River critically polluted: Report

EDİRNE

The water quality analysis conducted with the samples taken from certain points of the Ergene River in the country’s northwest has revealed that the stream is on a pollution scale of three out of four.

The river originating in the Yıldız Mountains and flowing into the Aegean Sea after joining the Meriç River has long been on the Thracians’ agenda as it flows dirty due to the chemical and domestic wastes.

Nitrogen-phosphorus and grease concentrations have increased in the region due to agricultural and fertilizing activities, said Lokman Hakan Tecer, a professor from Namık Kemal University, warning that the river’s surface water is third-degree polluted, according to the analysis initiated by the Uzunköprü Municipality.

Streams are ranked into four categories, with the first level being the highest quality surface waters as they have a high potential to be used as drinking water.

Third-degree polluted water, meanwhile, can only benefit aquaculture after appropriate treatment. However, it cannot be used for drinking purposes in any way.

“The total nitrogen over 1.5 milligrams/liter indicates polluted water, while this figure is at the level of 12.58 milligrams/liter [in the river],” Tecer explained. “The need for chemical oxygen, which we accept to pollute the water when it is over 50, has also increased to 136.”

A member of the legal board of the Trakya (Thrace) Platform, Bülent Kaçar, also pointed out that the pollution can be prevented from the source by temporarily suspending the factories without treatment plants.

“This negative picture appeared for Thrace can only be prevented by effective and continuous control measures to be taken by the state and ministries. Otherwise, this will last as long as some daily solutions or explanations continue,” Kaçar said.