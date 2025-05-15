Erdoğan, Zelensky hold talks in Ankara

Erdoğan, Zelensky hold talks in Ankara

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Zelensky hold talks in Ankara

 President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ended their meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Erdoğan welcomed Zelensky at the entrance to the Presidential Complex.

The bilateral meeting and working dinner between the delegations, which were closed to the press, lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The closed-door meeting was also attended by National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and Akif Cağatay Kılıç, chief presidential advisor on foreign policy and security.

Zelensky arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday for a meeting with Erdoğan ahead of expected Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The plane carrying Zelensky landed at Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport at 12.14 pm (0914GMT).

Zelensky was welcomed at the airport by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and officials who came to Türkiye for a NATO foreign ministers meeting in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

On X, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also said Erdoğan and Zelensky are expected to discuss the latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, addressing the situation from all angles.

During the visit, Erdoğan is also expected to stress Türkiye's call for an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations, he added.

meetings,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

    Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

  2. Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

    Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

  3. Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

    Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

  4. US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

    US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

  5. Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln

    Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln
Recommended
Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace

Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace
NATO ministers hopeful for progress on Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul

NATO ministers hopeful for progress on Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul
Türkiye calls EU’s Cyprus special representative appointment an internal matter

Türkiye calls EU’s Cyprus special representative appointment an 'internal matter'
NATO’s core values face unprecedented threats, warns Fidan

NATO’s core values face unprecedented threats, warns Fidan
Istanbul poised to host Russian, Ukrainian, US teams for peace talks

Istanbul poised to host Russian, Ukrainian, US teams for peace talks
NATO chief praises Türkiye’s key role in Ukraine peace talks

NATO chief praises Türkiye’s key role in Ukraine peace talks
WORLD Trump says wants to meet Putin as soon as we can set it up

Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would like to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "as soon as we can set it up", during a business roundtable in Abu Dhabi.

ECONOMY Japans quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's economy contracted 0.2 percent between January and March, the first quarterly drop in a year, according to cabinet office data released on May 16.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿