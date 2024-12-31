Erdoğan vows unity, progress in New Year message

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan heralded 2025 as a year of strengthened unity and progress for Türkiye in his New Year’s message on Dec. 31.

“I hope that the new calendar year will bring goodness for our country, our nation and all of humanity,” Erdoğan said in a statement shared on X.

The president underscored his administration’s efforts to enhance the nation’s welfare.

"We, as a nation, will strengthen our unity, togetherness and solidarity even more and come together more tightly," he said.

“May God not let us be ashamed of our beloved nation, whom we are honored to serve, and the hundreds of millions of oppressed people who pin their hopes on Türkiye.”

The president suggested economic gains made in 2024, despite regional crises, and pledged to bolster resilience.

"We have achieved significant success in employment, exports, production, tourism and the defense industry,” he wrote. "By focusing on policies that will compensate for the welfare loss of our citizens and increase their purchasing power, we will, God willing, reach better places."

Acknowledging the hardships faced by citizens, Erdoğan promised policies aimed at increasing purchasing power and curbing exorbitant prices in housing, rent and food.

“We will continue our fight against opportunists who have their eyes on the people’s bread,” he said.

"God willing, we will reach our goals. We request a little more patience, fortitude and understanding from you."

Erdoğan also addressed efforts to rebuild the southern regions affected by last year’s devastating earthquakes, vowing to accelerate restoration projects in 2025.

Touching on international developments, Erdoğan addressed the recent overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria by opposition forces. He pledged Türkiye's support for fostering stability and economic recovery in Syria.

“As stability takes root in Syria, I believe the voluntary return of Syrian refugees who have been longing for their homeland for 13 years will also become easier,” he said.

Hosting the largest number of Syrian refugees, Türkiye has recently expanded its border crossing capacities to accommodate the surge in those seeking to return home.

Regarding Israel's war in Gaza, Erdoğan reiterated his call for a free and sovereign Palestinian state.

“We are working hard for the end of massacres and the establishment of peace,” he said.

He also underscored Türkiye's role in seeking a just resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, which he said would remain a priority in 2025.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan pledged to "fortify a domestic front” and take decisive action against terrorism.

"We will take determined steps to make our vision of a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region a reality. We are making every effort to ensure that this process is carried out in good faith and mutual goodwill and understanding," he added.

"But when necessary, we will not hesitate to put the iron fist of our state in the velvet glove into action."