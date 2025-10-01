Erdoğan vows Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed that Türkiye will continue to defend Palestinian rights “fearlessly,” calling for an end to the violence and suffering in Gaza.

"We didn't encounter the Palestinian cause two years ago, we dedicated our lives to this. We will fearlessly defend the rights of Palestine and Jerusalem... until our last breath,” Erdoğan said on Oct. 1 during the opening session of parliament following its summer recess.

He congratulated parliament members for what he described as their “dignified stance against the smear campaigns” targeting Türkiye during Israel’s war.

“We have never abandoned the brave sons of Gaza who heroically resisted the occupying forces. The TBMM [Turkish parliament] passed the Gaza test fully and completely, befitting our history,” he said.

“The closest witnesses to Türkiye's efforts are our brothers and sisters in Gaza. The Palestinian people know very well what we have done for them and the selfless efforts we have made."

The president describing Palestinians as the nation most deserving of peace.

“Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction. This shame must end," he said.

"We do not want another innocent to be deprived of life, another child to die of hunger, or another bomb to fall on Gaza. As Türkiye, we will continue to work for this with all our strength," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan also expressed support for a Gaza “liberation” similar to Syria’s recent political changes, while warning against renewed instability in the region.

“Türkiye will not allow déjà vu in Syria. This principled stance of ours is not against our Kurdish brothers, but on the contrary, it is in their favor,” he said.

“This is a step towards saving our region from terrorism. We are all journeyers to a common future. When we act with common sense, when we approach the future nourished by a thousand years of shared history, we will, God willing, solve every problem and thwart every scheme."

He linked Türkiye’s domestic unity to regional stability. “When brokers come between us, there will be conflict and bloodshed," he said.

"[However], just as Turks, Kurds and Arabs defended the homeland together in Çanakkale [War], we will soon strengthen the country's prosperity and development together."