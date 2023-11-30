Erdoğan vows to reclaim Istanbul, Ankara in municipal elections

Erdoğan vows to reclaim Istanbul, Ankara in municipal elections

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows to reclaim Istanbul, Ankara in municipal elections

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is intensifying efforts to secure victories in key opposition-held cities, particularly Istanbul and the capital Ankara, in the upcoming local elections scheduled for next March.

"We are preparing for elections where we have no choice but to win. 'Istanbul again' will be one of the watchwords of the struggle," Erdoğan said while speaking at a meeting with provincial heads at the AKP headquarters on Nov. 30.

The president revealed that mayoral candidates are being chosen through extensive field surveys, highlighting a "productive" meeting with Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the ruling People's Alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

"Our negotiations with the MHP continue in a positive channel on the axis of mutual understanding and respect. Our friends we have assigned are in constant contact with their interlocutors," Erdoğan stated.

Critiquing the Republican People's Party (CHP)-led municipalities, especially in Istanbul, Erdoğan accused the main opposition party of "failing to even continue projects initiated by the AKP."

"Our aim is to bring real municipalism to our cities, especially Istanbul and Ankara, which have been drowning in the vortex of lack of service for five years," he asserted.

Singling out the administration in Istanbul, Erdoğan claimed that the city, "once a city with tranquility under AKP governance,” has evolved into an "exhausting one” under CHP's leadership.

"Istanbul, the apple of the world's eye, under the CHP mentality, is craving for its old days... They have done nothing more than renewing the old billboards," he said.

Erdoğan promised a return to effective governance, stating, "We will confront opposition municipalities that cannot provide infrastructure with the municipalism of the Century of Türkiye."

The municipalities of Istanbul and Ankara, traditionally under AKP rule, were won by CHP candidates Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş, respectively, in the 2019 polls, with support from the İYİ (Good) Party.

"We will show our nation that long years in power do not spoil us, on the contrary, they give us experience," Erdoğan said. "We owe it to our citizens to be wherever they are. We will work day and night until the elections."

Erdogan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 23 more Gazan patients transferred to Türkiye for treatment

23 more Gazan patients transferred to Türkiye for treatment
LATEST NEWS

  1. 23 more Gazan patients transferred to Türkiye for treatment

    23 more Gazan patients transferred to Türkiye for treatment

  2. Aid entering Gaza amid pause 'not even enough for triage': UN

    Aid entering Gaza amid pause 'not even enough for triage': UN

  3. Erdoğan vows to reclaim Istanbul, Ankara in municipal elections

    Erdoğan vows to reclaim Istanbul, Ankara in municipal elections

  4. CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls

    CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls

  5. Türkiye vows to support peace in Caucasus: Top security board

    Türkiye vows to support peace in Caucasus: Top security board
Recommended
CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls

CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls
Akşener vows earthquake-resilient cities ahead of municipal polls

Akşener vows earthquake-resilient cities ahead of municipal polls
CHP calls on Erdoğan to go to Palestine with all party leaders

CHP calls on Erdoğan to go to Palestine with all party leaders
CHP won’t support gov’t’s new constitution efforts

CHP won’t support gov’t’s new constitution efforts
CHP hopeful for renewed partnership with İYİ Party for local polls

CHP hopeful for renewed partnership with İYİ Party for local polls
CHP plans humanitarian aid mission to Palestine

CHP plans humanitarian aid mission to Palestine
WORLD Aid entering Gaza amid pause not even enough for triage: UN

Aid entering Gaza amid pause 'not even enough for triage': UN

The United Nations has welcomed the increase in aid deliveries into Gaza afforded by a temporary truce but warned it was not enough to even start addressing the Palestinian territory's massive needs.
ECONOMY Big Tech in charge as ChatGPT turns one

Big Tech in charge as ChatGPT turns one

A year after the history-making release of ChatGPT, the AI revolution is here, but the recent boardroom crisis at OpenAI, the super app's company, has erased any doubt that Big Tech is in charge.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.