Erdoğan vows to pursue Gaza peace despite truce setback

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has affirmed Türkiye's commitment to pursuing peace in the wake of the failed extension of the temporary ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Unfortunately, we have lost the opportunity for peace for now due to Israel's intransigent approach. But... let's not lose hope. We will not give up the pursuit of peace," Erdoğan told a group of journalists on Dec. 2 on board his return flight from the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

Despite the setback, Erdoğan highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts, including his personal contacts with world leaders and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's talks within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"We have brought our interlocutors to a point not to discuss Gaza in an environment where there is no two-state solution. As a result of our joint pressure, we have seen that some European countries have both understood our position and started to embrace the theses we are defending," Erdoğan stated.

The president also revealed that nearly 3,000 lawyers, including Cüneyt Yüksel, a deputy for his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), had filed an application with the International Court of Justice in The Hague to have the Israeli government declared a war criminal.

"Our expectation is that these genocidaires, these butchers of Gaza who were caught red-handed, especially [Israeli PM Benjamin] Netanyahu, will receive the necessary punishment... We will follow this case at the highest level. We will not forget this genocide, and we will not let it be forgotten," he declared.

Responding to criticism over his stance on Hamas, Erdoğan defended the group's legitimacy as a political party in Palestine. He argued, "First of all, Hamas is a reality of Palestine, it is a political party there and it entered the elections as a political party and won."

The U.S. Treasury's top terrorism financing official conveyed Washington's "profound" alarm about Ankara's relations with Hamas during a visit to Türkiye last week.

Under Secretary Brian Nelson said Washington has not detected any money passing through Türkiye to Hamas since the war broke out, but argued that Ankara had helped Hamas access funding in the past and should now use local laws to clamp down on potential future transfers.

"We form our foreign policy in Ankara and design it only according to Türkiye's interests and the expectations of our people," Erdoğan said.

Looking ahead, Erdoğan expressed his hopes for improved relations with Greece during his upcoming visit, dismissing attempts to create divisions.

"Some people, especially the United States, are trying to pit us against each other. We will visit our next-door neighbor, sit down and talk," Erdoğan said, emphasizing the potential for a new era of cooperation.

While acknowledging differences, Erdoğan expressed optimism about resolving issues and fostering beneficial relations "if external influences are kept at bay."

Recent positive gestures from both sides have paved the way for the upcoming discussions, signaling a departure from longstanding tensions rooted in territorial disputes, differences in maritime boundaries and divergent political ideologies.

The thaw in relations gained momentum following Greece's swift response to the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye in February, where they sent rescue teams and aid. The solidarity between the two nations deepened after a tragic train crash in northern Greece, with Ankara expressing condolences and providing assistance.