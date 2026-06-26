Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 25 pledged continued government support for Türkiye’s police and security institutions, telling newly graduated officers they would receive the state’s strongest backing.

“You will work under difficult conditions and sometimes confront dangerous criminals and organizations. But if your compass is conscience, your purpose is public safety and your goal is justice, you will never lose your way,” Erdoğan said at the Police Academy graduation ceremony in Ankara.

He congratulated 13,610 graduates and urged them to uphold justice, integrity and compassion while serving the public.

Erdoğan said he had full confidence that the graduates would serve the country faithfully and represent the Turkish state and police force with honor.

“We, as the state, will continue to provide our police officers and security units with the strongest support,” he said.

The president said his government had introduced broad reforms to improve working conditions for police officers, including changes to personnel rights, logistics, technological infrastructure and staffing.

He also highlighted the recently introduced assignment system based on duty points, saying it rewards service, increases transparency, considers family unity and makes personnel decisions more predictable.

Erdoğan said the system, which factors in place of service, length of duty and sacrifices made during their careers, would strengthen perceptions of fairness within the police force.

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