Türk Telekom technology supports Turkish football

ISTANBUL

Türk Telekom is contributing to the digital transformation of Turkish sports and football, says Ebubekir Şahin, CEO of the telecom giant.

Türk Telekom, which provides technology support to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and serves as the technology sponsor of the Trendyol Süper Lig, continues to contribute to the development of Turkish football by bringing its technology and broadcasting capabilities to the sport.



According to a company statement, Türk Telekom will continue to support the digital transformation

of Turkish football in the new season with a range of technology solutions, including 5G, Smart Stadium

projects, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, the Semi-Automated Offside System and the Accessible Stands application.



As the main broadcaster of Türkiye’s lower football divisions, Türk Telekom is also helping clubs and players across Anatolia reach wider audiences. Matches from the Nesine 2nd League and 3rd League are being made available to football fans via Tivibu and Yaay.



“As Türk Telekom, which is leading our country’s digital transformation, we are connecting Türkiye with fiber networks and playing a pioneering role in the implementation of next-generation technologies,” said Ebubekir Şahin, Türk Telekom CEO.



“In line with our vision of reflecting our technological expertise in every aspect of life, we are also contributing to the digital transformation of sports and football,” he added.



“In the coming period, we will continue to take pioneering steps in the digitalization journey of Turkish football” said Şahin.