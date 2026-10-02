Türkiye’s auto market shrinks 24 percent in September

Türkiye’s auto market shrinks 24 percent in September

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s auto market shrinks 24 percent in September

 

Türkiye’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle market contracted 24.3 percent year-on-year in September to 83,469 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Passenger car sales fell 27.8 percent year-on-year to 63,736 units in September, while the light commercial vehicle market declined 10.42 percent to 19,733 units.

Compared with the five-year average for September, the passenger car market was down 1.9 percent, while the combined passenger car and light commercial vehicle market rose 0.8 percent.

In the January-September period, Türkiye’s total passenger car and light commercial vehicle market decreased 13.39 percent year-on-year to 803,465 units.

Passenger car sales during the first nine months fell 15.45 percent year-on-year to 627,977 units, while light commercial vehicle sales declined 5.12 percent to 175,488 units.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales rose 17.1 percent year-on-year to 15,128 units in September, accounting for 23.7 percent of total vehicle sales.

In the January-September period, EV sales fell 9.5 percent year-on-year to 121,079 units.

Domestic EV maker Togg sold 37,426 vehicles in the first nine months of 2026, while Tesla delivered 6,093 units over the same period.

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