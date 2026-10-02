Türkiye’s auto market shrinks 24 percent in September

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle market contracted 24.3 percent year-on-year in September to 83,469 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Passenger car sales fell 27.8 percent year-on-year to 63,736 units in September, while the light commercial vehicle market declined 10.42 percent to 19,733 units.

Compared with the five-year average for September, the passenger car market was down 1.9 percent, while the combined passenger car and light commercial vehicle market rose 0.8 percent.

In the January-September period, Türkiye’s total passenger car and light commercial vehicle market decreased 13.39 percent year-on-year to 803,465 units.

Passenger car sales during the first nine months fell 15.45 percent year-on-year to 627,977 units, while light commercial vehicle sales declined 5.12 percent to 175,488 units.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales rose 17.1 percent year-on-year to 15,128 units in September, accounting for 23.7 percent of total vehicle sales.

In the January-September period, EV sales fell 9.5 percent year-on-year to 121,079 units.

Domestic EV maker Togg sold 37,426 vehicles in the first nine months of 2026, while Tesla delivered 6,093 units over the same period.