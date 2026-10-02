Türkiye’s broadband Internet subscribers surpass 100 Million

ANKARA

The number of broadband internet subscribers in Türkiye exceeded 100 million for the first time in the second quarter of 2026, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) quarterly market report.

The total subscriber base increased by 11.3 million over the past five years.

Broadband subscriptions, including both mobile and fixed-line connections, reached 100.8 million in the second quarter, consisting of 79.7 million mobile subscribers and 21.2 million fixed subscribers.

The total number of broadband subscribers rose steadily from 89.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 to 93.1 million in 2023, 95.5 million in 2024, 97.4 million in 2025, and 100.8 million this year.

Fiber internet subscriptions also recorded strong growth during the period. The number of fiber subscribers increased from 5.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 to 10.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, surpassing the 10 million mark for the first time.

The fiber subscriber base expanded by more than 5.4 million over the last five years, reflecting continued growth in high-speed internet adoption across the country.