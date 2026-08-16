THY expands its China network with Chengdu

THY expands its China network with Chengdu

ISTANBUL
THY expands its China network with Chengdu

Starting in November 2026, Chengdu will become Turkish Airlines’ fourth destination in China after Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Turkish Airlines (THY) will launch scheduled flights to Chengdu, one of China’s key economic, technology and tourism centers, on Nov. 11.


Chengdu will become the fourth city in China served by the carrier, following Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.


As the capital of Sichuan province and home to a population of more than 21 million, Chengdu is one of China’s leading cities. It hosts numerous international companies operating in sectors including electronics, automotive, aviation, biotechnology and artificial intelligence, while attracting millions of visitors each year.


As part of a special launch campaign, round-trip Economy Class tickets on the Istanbul-Chengdu and Chengdu-Istanbul routes will be available from $540, while Business Class round-trip tickets will be offered from $1,991.


Turkish Airlines CEO Ahmet Olmuştur said that China holds an important place among the company’s strategic markets.


“With the launch of flights to Chengdu, one of China’s most important tourism, technology and aviation centers and a city holding the title of ‘UNESCO City of Gastronomy,’ we are further strengthening our flight network in the country,” Olmuştur said.


Turkish Airlines carried 54 million passengers in the January-July 2026 period, up 5.4% from a year earlier, with international passenger traffic rising 6.2 percent to 35.4 million.


The company operated a fleet of 563 aircraft at the end of July, up from 491 a year earlier, while the number of destinations served increased to 358 from 353.

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