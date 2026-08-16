Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

ISTANBUL
Türkiye attracts $4.2 bln in FDI in January-June

The wholesale and retail trade attracts the largest share of investment capital with $847 million or 23 percent, shows a report from YASED.

Türkiye attracted $210 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) in June, bringing the total for the first half of the year to $4.2 billion, according to the International Investors Association (YASED).


Citing the Turkish Central Bank’s balance of payments statistics, YASED said total FDI inflows fell 31 percent in the January-June period compared to the same period in 2025.


Since 2003, cumulative FDI inflows into Turkiye have exceeded $292 billion.


Investment capital constituted $3.7 billion of the total FDI in the first six months, while debt instruments accounted for $1.7 billion and real estate sales to foreign nationals contributed $1.3 billion.


Investments liquidations had a downward impact of $2.4 billion, which led to the overall 31 percent drop, while investment capital alone declined by only 6 percent as the total drop stemmed largely from a high-volume liquidation recorded in June.


Wholesale and retail trade attracted the largest share of investment capital with $847 million, or 23 percent, followed by information and communication at 13 percent and finance and insurance at 12 percent.


European Union members accounted for 52 percent of total FDI inflows in the first half, down from their 59 percent share recorded between 2003 and 2025.


The Netherlands was the top source of investment with a 23 percent share, followed by Germany at 15 percent, the United States at 15 percent, the United Kingdom at 11 percent and the United Arab Emirates at 10 percent.

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