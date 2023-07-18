Erdoğan visits Saudi Arabia as part of Gulf tour

Erdoğan visits Saudi Arabia as part of Gulf tour

ANKARA
Erdoğan visits Saudi Arabia as part of Gulf tour

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia on July 17 in a three-stop tour of Persian Gulf states to seek trade and investment opportunities for Türkiye

Erdoğan arrived in Jeddah accompanied by an entourage of some 200 businesspeople, according to the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey. He met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Salam Palace, shaking hands and attending a welcoming ceremony where he “expressed his happiness with this visit,” the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported early Tuesday.

Business forums have been arranged in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during Erdoğan’s three-day trip.

“We are hoping to improve our relations and cooperation in many fields. We will focus on joint investment and commercial initiatives to be realised in the upcoming period,” Erdoğan told reporters in Istanbul before leaving.

 

His Gulf tour was preceded by Turkish officials including Mehmet Şimşek, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan holding talks in all three countries.

 

Erdoğan visited both Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed — the country’s de-facto ruler — and Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan last year, while the latter came to Istanbul for soccer's Champions League final a month ago.

Qatar and the UAE have provided Türkiye with some $20 billion in currency swap agreements recently while Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion into Türkiye’s Central Bank in March.

Days after Erdoğan won re-election last month, the UAE and Türkiye signed a trade deal potentially worth $40 billion over the next five years.

Erdoğan is due to meet Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha on Tuesday before seeing the UAE leader in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Economy,

WORLD Israelis stage day of resistance against judicial overhaul

Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against judicial overhaul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against judicial overhaul

    Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against judicial overhaul

  2. Russia says downed 28 drones over Crimea

    Russia says downed 28 drones over Crimea

  3. Record highs scorch the globe as Europe prepares for heatwave peak

    Record highs scorch the globe as Europe prepares for heatwave peak

  4. Erdoğan visits Saudi Arabia as part of Gulf tour

    Erdoğan visits Saudi Arabia as part of Gulf tour

  5. Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

    Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked
Recommended
Kosovo acquires Baykar drone

Kosovo acquires Baykar drone
Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal has de facto ended

Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal has 'de facto ended'
Chad receives new aircraft, UAVs from Türkiye

Chad receives new aircraft, UAVs from Türkiye
Fidan holds talks with Blinken, Stoltenberg

Fidan holds talks with Blinken, Stoltenberg
Türkiye in efforts for extension of grain deal

Türkiye in efforts for extension of grain deal
Türkiye falls to third place in visa denials

Türkiye falls to third place in visa denials
WORLD Israelis stage day of resistance against judicial overhaul

Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against judicial overhaul

Israeli protesters on Tuesday took to Tel Aviv's streets in the run-up to a parliament vote on a key component of the government's judicial reform agenda they say would "dismantle democracy".

ECONOMY Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

The Special Consumption Tax (SCT) on natural gas for household use and petrol has been hiked, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).