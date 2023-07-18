Erdoğan visits Saudi Arabia as part of Gulf tour

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia on July 17 in a three-stop tour of Persian Gulf states to seek trade and investment opportunities for Türkiye.

Erdoğan arrived in Jeddah accompanied by an entourage of some 200 businesspeople, according to the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey. He met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Salam Palace, shaking hands and attending a welcoming ceremony where he “expressed his happiness with this visit,” the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported early Tuesday.

Business forums have been arranged in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during Erdoğan’s three-day trip.

“We are hoping to improve our relations and cooperation in many fields. We will focus on joint investment and commercial initiatives to be realised in the upcoming period,” Erdoğan told reporters in Istanbul before leaving.

His Gulf tour was preceded by Turkish officials including Mehmet Şimşek, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan holding talks in all three countries.

Erdoğan visited both Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed — the country’s de-facto ruler — and Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan last year, while the latter came to Istanbul for soccer's Champions League final a month ago.

Qatar and the UAE have provided Türkiye with some $20 billion in currency swap agreements recently while Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion into Türkiye’s Central Bank in March.

Days after Erdoğan won re-election last month, the UAE and Türkiye signed a trade deal potentially worth $40 billion over the next five years.

Erdoğan is due to meet Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha on Tuesday before seeing the UAE leader in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.