Erdoğan urges Armenia to mend ties with Azerbaijan

  • October 27 2021 09:04:00

Erdoğan urges Armenia to mend ties with Azerbaijan

BAKU
Erdoğan urges Armenia to mend ties with Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 26 said Armenia should mend ties with arch foe Azerbaijan if it wants better relations with Ankara.

Turkey and Armenia have no diplomatic relations, a closed frontier and a long history of hostility rooted in killings of Armenians under the Ottoman Turks during World War I.

The bitter relationship has deteriorated more recently over Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan, which last year fought a war with Armenia for control of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

On a visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Erdoğan set out conditions if Yerevan wanted better ties with Ankara.

"If Armenia shows sincere goodwill towards Azerbaijan, then there will be no obstacles for the normalisation of ties between Turkey and Armenia," Erdoğan said.

"Turkey will reciprocate to Armenia’s steps aimed at building lasting peace in the region," he told a news conference after attending the opening of a newly-built airport in Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district recaptured during the six-week war last year.

In September, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Yerevan was prepared to hold discussions to repair relations with Turkey.

Erdogan, Aliyev, Diplomacy,

TURKEY Erdoğan to meet Biden in Glasgow, F-35 to top agenda

Erdoğan to meet Biden in Glasgow, F-35 to top agenda
MOST POPULAR

  1. Prison breaker linguist declared persona non grata in Greece

    Prison breaker linguist declared persona non grata in Greece

  2. Turkish parliament ratifies motion on Iraq, Syria

    Turkish parliament ratifies motion on Iraq, Syria

  3. Antalya to benefit from Russia’s COVID shutdown

    Antalya to benefit from Russia’s COVID shutdown

  4. Environmentalist artist’s house ‘suspiciously’ burned to ashes

    Environmentalist artist’s house ‘suspiciously’ burned to ashes

  5. US Senate confirms Jeff Flake to Turkey envoy post

    US Senate confirms Jeff Flake to Turkey envoy post
Recommended
Erdoğan to meet Biden in Glasgow, F-35 to top agenda

Erdoğan to meet Biden in Glasgow, F-35 to top agenda
US Senate confirms Jeff Flake to Turkey envoy post

US Senate confirms Jeff Flake to Turkey envoy post
Ukraine uses Turkish armed drone in Donbas for 1st time

Ukraine uses Turkish armed drone in Donbas for 1st time
Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate new airport in liberated-Karabakh

Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate new airport in liberated-Karabakh
Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew meets US officials including Biden

Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew meets US officials including Biden
US seeking cooperation with Turkey on common priorities

US seeking cooperation with Turkey on 'common priorities'
WORLD Refugees face police violence at EU’s Balkan border

Refugees face police violence at EU’s Balkan border

Huddled around cooking fires as winter looms in Bosnia, refugees are risking beatings and humiliation from Croatian police in the desperate hope of a new life in the European Union.

ECONOMY Turkey slashes foreign trade deficit by almost half in September

Turkey slashes foreign trade deficit by almost half in September

Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell 47.5% on an annual basis to $2.5 billion in September, according to official figures released on Oct. 27. 
SPORTS Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish athlete Şahika Ercümen broke the world record at variable weight freediving without using breathing on Oct. 26. 