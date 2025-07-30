Erdoğan, Tokayev chair strategic council as ties deepen

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Ankara, where the two leaders co-chaired the fifth meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council between the countries.

The leaders gathered at the presidential complex on July 29 to review and further strengthen the growing strategic partnership between their countries, marking a key step as the two nations celebrate the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

The council meeting addressed the advancement of the existing "enhanced strategic partnership" and outlined steps to deepen cooperation in a broad range of sectors, including energy, the defense industry, agriculture, media, culture and mutual trade.

Both sides also agreed on new objectives for the development of the Middle Corridor, a key transport route linking Asia and Europe via Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Delegations from both countries signed several agreements aimed at reinforcing the contractual foundation of bilateral ties.

Türkiye was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Diplomatic relations were formally established in 1992 and embassies in each country began operations the same year.

Türkiye maintains an embassy in Astana and consulates in Almaty, Aktau and Turkistan, along with an honorary consulate in Shymkent. Kazakhstan, in turn, has an embassy in Ankara, consulates in Istanbul, Antalya and İzmir and honorary consulates in multiple Turkish cities, including Bursa and Mersin.

Bilateral ties were designated as a "strategic partnership" in 2009 and elevated to an "extended strategic partnership" in 2022.

Since Kazakhstan's independence, its presidents have made more than 20 official visits to Türkiye. Tokayev, elected in 2019, has held 14 bilateral meetings with Erdoğan to date.

Türkiye and Kazakhstan are both founding members of the Organization of Turkic States and actively support efforts to bolster its international influence.

They also collaborate in multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Despite global economic challenges, trade between the two countries continues to expand. Bilateral trade reached $5 billion in 2024, with over $1.9 billion recorded between January and May, according to Kazakhstan's data.

