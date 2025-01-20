Erdoğan to receive Slovak premier in official visit to Ankara

Erdoğan to receive Slovak premier in official visit to Ankara

ANKARA
Erdoğan to receive Slovak premier in official visit to Ankara

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will receive Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and his delegation, who will arrive in the capital Ankara Monday for an official visit.

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement on X that the visit will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"There will be an exchange of views on current regional and global issues, including Türkiye-EU relations," Altun added.

He also stated that key discussions will revolve around strengthening ties between the two countries, with the potential signing of various agreements.

"On the occasion of the visit, it is on the agenda to sign various agreements, including a joint declaration that will elevate the relations between Türkiye and Slovakia to the level of 'strategic partnership.'"

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dear friend: Nations react to Trump inauguration

'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration

    'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration

  2. Trump says to declare national emergency, use military at Mexico border

    Trump says to declare national emergency, use military at Mexico border

  3. Erdoğan welcomes Trump’s re-election with optimism

    Erdoğan welcomes Trump’s re-election with optimism

  4. Trump sworn in for second term vowing sweeping change

    Trump sworn in for second term vowing sweeping change

  5. Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

    Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent
Recommended
Türkiye reopens consulate in Aleppo after 12 years

Türkiye reopens consulate in Aleppo after 12 years
Türkiye, Sweden to hold security meeting in Ankara

Türkiye, Sweden to hold security meeting in Ankara
Türkiye offers its condolences to Nigeria over fuel tanker truck blast

Türkiye offers its condolences to Nigeria over fuel tanker truck blast
Swedish foreign, justice ministers to visit Türkiye for Security Compact meeting

Swedish foreign, justice ministers to visit Türkiye for Security Compact meeting
Turkish top diplomat to visit Baku for bilateral, regional talks

Turkish top diplomat to visit Baku for bilateral, regional talks
Türkiye slams US over arms sales to Greek Cyprus

Türkiye slams US over arms sales to Greek Cyprus
WORLD Dear friend: Nations react to Trump inauguration

'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration

Leaders from around the world reacted to Donald Trump's return Monday to the White House, offering congratulations and urging good relations with the mercurial leader.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

Türkiye’s external assets recorded $363 billion in November 2024, indicating a decrease of 1.1 percent compared to the previous month, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 20.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿