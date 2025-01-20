Erdoğan to receive Slovak premier in official visit to Ankara

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will receive Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and his delegation, who will arrive in the capital Ankara Monday for an official visit.

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement on X that the visit will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"There will be an exchange of views on current regional and global issues, including Türkiye-EU relations," Altun added.

He also stated that key discussions will revolve around strengthening ties between the two countries, with the potential signing of various agreements.

"On the occasion of the visit, it is on the agenda to sign various agreements, including a joint declaration that will elevate the relations between Türkiye and Slovakia to the level of 'strategic partnership.'"