Erdoğan to meet with Zelenskiy

  • February 03 2020 09:56:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
In this Aug. 7, 2019 file photo, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky walks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a formal ceremony in Ankara. (AA Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the eighth meeting of a high-level strategic council with Ukraine in its capital Kiev on Feb. 3.

The Turkish Communications Directorate on Feb. 2 announced that bilateral and regional issues would be discussed during the meeting between relevant ministers under Erdoğan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy

During the meeting, the condition of Ukraine's Crimean Tatars will also be discussed, along with new opportunities for cooperation to deepen strategic partnership relations, said the directorate.

Erdoğan and Zelenskiy are also expected to come together with business people at the Turkey-Ukraine business forum.

 

