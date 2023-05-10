Erdoğan to cast vote in Istanbul, Kılıçdaroğlu in Ankara

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, seeking to renew his tenure, and İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener will cast their votes for the May 14 elections in Istanbul, while six-party Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli will head to the polls in the capital Ankara.

The other presidential hopefuls Homeland Party leader Muharrem İnce and Ata Alliance’s candidate Sinan Oğan will cast ballots in Ankara’s Çankaya district.

Allies of the Nation Alliance, Future Party Chair Ahmet Davutoğlu will vote in Istanbul’s Eyüpsultan district, while DEVA Party Chair Ali Babacan will vote in Ankara’s Çankaya district.

Mustafa Destici, the leader of the Great Union Party (BBP), which is racing under the ruling People’s Alliance, will cast his vote in Istanbul, while Fatih Erbakan, the leader of the New Welfare Party (YRP), the alliance’s other member, will vote in Çankaya.

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Mithat Sancar, meanwhile, will also head to the polls in the capital. The HDP announced earlier that it will enter the elections through the Green Left Party (YSP) lists as it is still in the process of the lawsuit filed in the Constitutional Court.