Erdoğan to cast vote in Istanbul, Kılıçdaroğlu in Ankara

Erdoğan to cast vote in Istanbul, Kılıçdaroğlu in Ankara

ANKARA
Erdoğan to cast vote in Istanbul, Kılıçdaroğlu in Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, seeking to renew his tenure, and İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener will cast their votes for the May 14 elections in Istanbul, while six-party Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli will head to the polls in the capital Ankara.

The other presidential hopefuls Homeland Party leader Muharrem İnce and Ata Alliance’s candidate Sinan Oğan will cast ballots in Ankara’s Çankaya district.

Allies of the Nation Alliance, Future Party Chair Ahmet Davutoğlu will vote in Istanbul’s Eyüpsultan district, while DEVA Party Chair Ali Babacan will vote in Ankara’s Çankaya district.

Mustafa Destici, the leader of the Great Union Party (BBP), which is racing under the ruling People’s Alliance, will cast his vote in Istanbul, while Fatih Erbakan, the leader of the New Welfare Party (YRP), the alliance’s other member, will vote in Çankaya.

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Mithat Sancar, meanwhile, will also head to the polls in the capital. The HDP announced earlier that it will enter the elections through the Green Left Party (YSP) lists as it is still in the process of the lawsuit filed in the Constitutional Court.

Turkey, Türkiye, Kılıçaroğlu,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye, Syria top diplomats meet officially for first time in Moscow since 2011

Türkiye, Syria top diplomats meet officially for first time in Moscow since 2011
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Syria top diplomats meet officially for first time in Moscow since 2011

    Türkiye, Syria top diplomats meet officially for first time in Moscow since 2011

  2. Erdoğan vows new civilian, libertarian constitution

    Erdoğan vows new civilian, libertarian constitution

  3. Pakistani judge rules Imran Khan can be held for 8 days

    Pakistani judge rules Imran Khan can be held for 8 days

  4. Erdoğan to cast vote in Istanbul, Kılıçdaroğlu in Ankara

    Erdoğan to cast vote in Istanbul, Kılıçdaroğlu in Ankara

  5. Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round

    Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round
Recommended
Türkiye, Syria top diplomats meet officially for first time in Moscow since 2011

Türkiye, Syria top diplomats meet officially for first time in Moscow since 2011
Erdoğan vows new civilian, libertarian constitution

Erdoğan vows new civilian, libertarian constitution
Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round
Turks abroad vote in high numbers for May 14 polls

Turks abroad vote in high numbers for May 14 polls
Ministry to establish fund for flood management

Ministry to establish fund for flood management
Quake victims’ mother helps other children through NGO

Quake victims’ mother helps other children through NGO
WORLD Pakistani judge rules Imran Khan can be held for 8 days

Pakistani judge rules Imran Khan can be held for 8 days

A judge ruled Wednesday that Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan can be held for eight days.

ECONOMY Virgin Galactic plans to launch commercial spaceflights in June

Virgin Galactic plans to launch commercial spaceflights in June

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic has announced that it is resuming flights with a mission this month, its first in nearly two years, and the launch of commercial trips in June.

SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.