Erdoğan to attend G20 summit, meet world leaders

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the annual G20 Summit to be held on Bali Island of Indonesia on Nov. 15 and 16 where he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the participating world leaders.

“President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Bali, hosted under Indonesia’s term presidency on Nov. 15-16, 2022,” read a statement issued by his office on Nov. 13.

Erdoğan will arrive in Indonesia on Nov. 14 and hold a comprehensive bilateral meeting with President Joko Widodo ahead of the summit. “All aspects of the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Indonesia will be reviewed, and steps that will further enhance cooperation will be discussed,” read the statement.

This year’s G20 summit will highlight the theme “Recover Together – Recover Stronger,” in reference to existing global economic problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, G20 leaders will exchange views in three sessions, namely “Food and Energy Security,” “Health” and “Digital Transformation.”

The statement suggested that Erdoğan will hold meetings with various state leaders on the margins of the summit. It is not yet sure whether a meeting between Erdoğan and the Unites States President Joe Biden will take place although presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın had earlier said it would be likely. The leaders are expected to focus on the global economy and mutual challenges stemming from the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as other regional conflicts.

