Erdoğan slams US envoy over meeting opposition leader

Erdoğan slams US envoy over meeting opposition leader

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan slams US envoy over meeting opposition leader

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has slammed U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake for paying a visit to Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party and joint presidential candidate of the opposition alliance.

“We have to give a lesson to America in these elections. [U.S. President] Joe Biden is speaking from there, and his envoy here is visiting Mr. Kemal,” Erdoğan said at a meeting with the Grey Wolves Association in the Bağcılar district of Istanbul late on March 2.

“You are the ambassador. Your interlocutor here is the president. How will you dare to demand an appointment from the president afterward?” Erdoğan said.

The president’s criticisms come a week after Flake visited Kılıçdaroğlu at the headquarters of the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The envoy had also visited ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy leader Numan Kurtulmuş in the middle of March. Kurtulmuş is Erdoğan’s highest-ranking deputy at the AKP.

US,

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

    Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

  2. Erdoğan slams US envoy over meeting opposition leader

    Erdoğan slams US envoy over meeting opposition leader

  3. Defense minister denies mass entry of irregular migrants

    Defense minister denies mass entry of irregular migrants

  4. Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to take place in Moscow: Çavuşoğlu

    Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to take place in Moscow: Çavuşoğlu

  5. Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

    Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby
Recommended
Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to take place in Moscow: Çavuşoğlu

Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to take place in Moscow: Çavuşoğlu
Ankara condemns deal between US national guard, Greek Cypriots

Ankara condemns deal between US national guard, Greek Cypriots
Parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO

Parliament approves Finland’s bid to join NATO
Türkiye a global player in world: SPD leader

Türkiye a global player in world: SPD leader
Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye
Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest
WORLD Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland's flag will be hoisted outside NATO headquarters on Tuesday when it becomes the 31st member of the Western alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate eased from 55.1 percent in February to 50.5 percent in March, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Ten-man Beşiktaş came from one goal behind to beat Fenerbahçe 4-2 in an Istanbul derby on April 2 night to cut the gap with its rival in the Turkish Süper Lig.