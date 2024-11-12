Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

BAKU

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has slammed Israel for creating an environmental disaster in Gaza since October 2023, that has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 through its military aggression.

“We believe that those responsible for severe humanitarian, environmental disaster in Gaza should be held accountable in international court,” President Erdoğan said at the COP 29 climate summit in Azerbaijan’s Baku on November 12.

Erdoğan underlined that Israel continues to attack Palestine and Lebanon and massacre civilians, including children and women, in both countries. “Israel continues to create huge destruction. The chemicals leaked in soil and underground have already impacted the future of Gazan children,” Erdoğan said, urging international courts to ask the price of this crime.

HH Türkiye announces its bid to host COP31 in 2026

On the agenda of the COP29, Erdoğan announced Türkiye’s candidacy to host the 2026 UN Climate Change Conference (COP31). He thanked the countries who supported the bid.

Addressing COP29, Erdogan said that Türkiye is transforming its key sectors in line with its vision to achieve net zero emissions by 2053 and green growth. “We will very soon introduce our law on climate that includes the emission trading system,” he said.

He added that the country will increase its installed capacity of wind and solar energy from 31,000 megawatts to 120,000 megawatts by 2035.

Stating that the Zero Waste Project has prevented 5.9 million tons of greenhouse gases since its launch, Erdogan said that the country is strengthening its fight against climate change with the project.

Erdoğan meets British PM

On the sidelines of the summit, President Erdoğan met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Baku, the Communication Directorate said. The two leaders have discussed Ankara-London ties as well as regional developments, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israeli massacres in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and other senior Turkish and British officials have also attended the meeting.