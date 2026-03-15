Erdoğan says Türkiye leads efforts to resolve global crises

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said Türkiye is among the countries seeking solutions to global crises through dialogue and diplomacy, while sharply criticizing Israel over attacks that have killed civilians and medical workers in Gaza.

“In the Gaza genocide, doctors, nurses and health workers have been brutally killed along with children, women and civilians,” Erdoğan said on March 14 at an iftar dinner for medical professionals at Istanbul University.

He accused Israel of continuing to strike civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, not only in Gaza but also in Iran and Lebanon.

“Türkiye is among the countries that defend common sense, defend humanity and seek solutions to crises through dialogue and diplomacy in the face of this madness,” Erdoğan said.

He said Ankara approaches international developments from a humanitarian perspective rather than through the lens of natural resources or geopolitical interests.

“We will maintain our humanitarian stance that looks at events not from the value of oil, gold or natural gas, but from the perspective of justice, compassion and human dignity,” he said.

Erdoğan made the remarks during a speech largely focused on Türkiye’s health sector and the work of medical professionals. He congratulated doctors, nurses and other health workers across the country on Medicine Day and thanked them for their service.

The president said Türkiye’s healthcare system had become stronger over the past two decades, citing investments and reforms carried out during his government’s time in power.

According to Erdoğan, the number of healthcare staff in Türkiye has risen from about 379,000 in 2002 to around 1 million today, while the number of doctors increased from 92,000 to 233,000 and nurses and midwives from 113,000 to 330,000.

He said the government had renovated or rebuilt about 80% of existing hospitals and opened 794 new hospitals in the past 23 years, raising the number of beds in public hospitals to 173,000.

Erdoğan highlighted the construction of large city hospitals, saying 27 facilities with a combined capacity of more than 39,000 beds had already opened, with additional projects under construction or in planning stages.

“Saving a life, healing wounds and providing treatment are among the things that cannot be repaid with money, promotion or thanks,” he said.

He also pledged that the government would not tolerate violence against medical workers, saying authorities would continue to take measures against such incidents.

The event concluded with Erdoğan presenting Medicine Day awards to recipients recognized for their contributions to the field.