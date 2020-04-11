Erdoğan sends UK PM letter, medical supplies

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a letter on April 10 to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson regarding medical supplies sent to help Britain cope with the coronavirus, according to Ankara’s communication directorate.

Erdogan noted the strong alliance between the two nations and offered condolences to the victims of the virus. He said the military cargo plane was sent to demonstrate solidarity with “friend and ally, the United Kingdom, which is having a hard time.”

“We carefully monitor the measures taken by the U.K. authorities against the COVID-19 outbreak,” Erdoğan said wished success to everyone who is working, especially government members and employees of the National Health System.

“I hope that the friendly UK people will come out of this tragedy with minimal losses,” he added.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Twitter that NATO’s Rapid Air Mobility (RAM) procedure was used for the first time in the delivery.

Erdoğan started the letter by wishing Johnson a speedy recovery as he struggles to recover from COVID-19.

Johnson was moved out of intensive care April 9 to a regular hospital ward, according to a government statement.

Erdoğan invited him to Turkey, the land of his ancestors, to decide steps in the post-Brexit period and bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Turkey also sent medical aid on April 8 to five Balkan countries including Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo.

It also sent aid last week to Italy and Spain- the European nations worst-hit by the virus.

Erdoğan, Vucic discuss coronavirus

Meanwhileü Erdoğan and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic discussed over the phone efforts to combat

coronavirus pandemic on April 10, according to Turkey's Communication Directorate.

During the phone call, Erdoğan wished recovery for Vucic's son, Danilo, 22, who contracted the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, the directorate said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Vucic, for his part, thanked Erdogan for sending face masks and protective equipment to his country, according to a statement from the Presidency of Serbia.

The Serbian president said Turkey's aid is a symbol of understanding and friendship between the two countries, especially when Turkey is known to have more than 40,000 patients.

Both leaders voiced hope that precautionary measures will help minimize the loss of lives.

They agreed that the coronavirus does not distinguish between nations and religions and cooperation between the two countries is crucial to successfully combat the virus.