Türkiye calls EU statements on Syria 'misguided'

ANKARA
Türkiye on Friday rejected resolutions adopted by the European Parliament that it said contained “baseless allegations” against the country.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it “categorically” rejected claims made in resolutions passed Thursday concerning the situation in northeast Syria and alleged targeted expulsions of foreign journalists and foreign Christians in Türkiye.

The ministry said the resolution on the situation in northeast Syria disregarded “Türkiye’s role in Syria’s recovery and stabilization.”

It urged the European Parliament to make greater efforts to understand “realities on the ground and the aspirations of Syria and the Syrian people,” rather than adopting what it described as misguided and ill-intentioned measures.

The statement also dismissed allegations related to freedom of expression and religion, saying claims in the resolution titled, “Targeted expulsions of foreign journalists and foreign Christians in Türkiye,” contradicted the facts.

“No foreign institution, including the European Parliament, can interfere in judicial proceedings conducted in our country,” it underlined.

The ministry urged the European Parliament to "take constructive steps" for Türkiye-EU relations rather than "being instrumentalized for efforts against our country and attempting to interfere in our internal affairs."

