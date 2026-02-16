Mitsotakis: Greece–Türkiye talks proceed despite disputes

ATHENS

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Feb. 15 said that while disagreements between Türkiye and Greece persist, dialogue is now being conducted without tension and within the framework of international law, referring to his meeting in Ankara with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“I was in Ankara this week. President Erdoğan and I held a frank and comprehensive discussion about the points that bring us closer together and those that set us apart,” Mitsotakis said in a written statement.

“Our disagreements are real and significant. We do not underestimate them. However, today we can articulate them without creating tension, through open channels of communication, with confidence and with constant reference to international law.”

Mitsotakis noted that Greece seeks neither tension nor inertia and wants a normal, functional relationship with Türkiye focused on national interests.

He said their geography necessitates coexistence as neighbors and that, in a volatile international environment, Greece chooses stability.

The Greek premier added that they will continue the structured dialogue launched two and a half years ago, which has produced tangible results and will expand areas of cooperation, stressing that they will remain on a path of responsibility.

According to Mitsotakis, this is what the majority of citizens want — not national hysteria, but a Greece defined by national self-confidence.

Erdoğan and Mitsotakis met in Ankara on Feb. 11.

Erdoğan said they once again addressed their respective positions on the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean in an open and sincere manner, adding: “Although the existing issues are complex, they are not irresolvable on the basis of international law — provided there is goodwill, constructive dialogue and the will to reach a solution.”