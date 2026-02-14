Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran met with international media representatives in Istanbul at an event held at a hotel in Beyoğlu on Feb. 14.

 

Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Türkiye’s growing profile as a go-to mediator in conflict zones is the result of a “solution-oriented and consistent” foreign policy, not chance.

Duran made the remarks during a meeting with international media representatives in Istanbul, where he also warned that global institutions are weakening at a time of rising uncertainty and overlapping crises.

He said countries are increasingly left to deal with crises on their own, while challenges such as climate change, food security, and the risks of technological transformation add to existing global fault lines.

He urged stronger multilateral solidarity to address what he described as a widening gap between global problems and the system’s capacity to solve them.

Pointing to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s long-running call for “a fairer world,” Duran said journalists play a critical role in documenting events and helping the public see the “global picture.”

On Gaza, Duran said Türkiye considers a solution to the Palestinian issue “vital,” calling for humanitarian access, and a lasting peace.

Referring to the Gaza "genocide," he said Türkiye would continue “results-oriented initiatives” through the “Peace Council” established after a ceasefire.

Duran also said Türkiye supports efforts by Syria’s government to fight terrorism, rebuild, and restore stability across the country, stressing the importance of the “one state, one army” principle for lasting stability.

He cited Türkiye’s ability to keep channels open with both sides in the Russia-Ukraine war and its role in supporting the Black Sea Grain Initiative as examples of Ankara’s crisis diplomacy and also pointed to its involvement in efforts related to Ethiopia-Somalia tensions and the Azerbaijan-Armenia tensions.

Turning to media relations, Duran said his office aims to maintain “symmetrical, transparent, and open” communication with journalists and to counter disinformation with a proactive approach, including regular briefings and media programs.

