Erdoğan says US 'on wrong track' in Gaza

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has criticized the U.S. stance on Gaza, accusing it of being "on the wrong track" that could exacerbate tensions in the Middle East.

"An approach that disregards the history, values and accumulation of this geography should be adopted. Pretending that the suffering in this geography does not exist will not gain the United States anything," Erdoğan told reporters on Feb. 13 aboard a plane returning from a tour of South Asia.

His comments came amid fragile hopes to make a ceasefire with Israel permanent, as the situation in Gaza remains volatile.

“Unfortunately, the United States is involved in a wrong calculation regarding our region,” he stated. "Paying attention to the lies of the Zionists and playing with the settings of this geography will only bleed the existing wounds. This is the wrong track."

Erdoğan said supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will "only lead to bloodshed in the region.”

"This will not bring the longed-for peace. On the contrary, it will deepen conflicts and increase blood and tears," he remarked. "We expect Mr. [U.S. President Donald] Trump to fulfill the promise he made before the election. He should take steps to build peace, not a new war."

The president called the situation in Gaza “extremely sensitive and complex."

"An equitable approach is very important for us in terms of protecting the Palestinian people and finding a just solution,” he said.

"For an end to the genocide in Gaza and for a lasting peace, all countries must cooperate and use common sense."

Erdoğan once again condemned Trump’s proposal that the United States take over Gaza and remove its residents en masse.

"This process... cannot move forward in a healthy way with plans such as the expulsion of Gazans, which would fulfill the dreams of the murderer Netanyahu," he said.

"A real peace can only be built on a foundation of equality and justice, where the rights of both sides are recognized."

Erdoğan also went on to criticize Muslim countries for what he described as not reacting sufficiently to the crisis in Gaza.

"Gaza is a pain in our hearts. However, the Islamic world has still not taken a collective step on this issue," Erdoğan said.

"We have to overcome our shortcomings on this issue, get rid of our burdens and unload our baggage."

Asked about the risk of the crisis turning into a regional war, Erdoğan said this would not happen "as long as the world says peace and brotherhood with a loud voice."

"The most characteristic feature of oppressors is that they are cowards. They cower when they see a strong will against them,” he said.

"I want to believe that this strong will is present. The conscience of the societies should be united with the determination of the leaders and these oppressors should look for a place to flee to."