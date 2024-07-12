Erdoğan says Türkiye working on Ukraine grain deal revival as NATO summit wraps up

WASHINGTON

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from left, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg and Kier Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, speak before Working Session III of the NATO Summit in Washington, Thursday, July 11, 2024.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday attended the last day of a NATO summit in the U.S., where he told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that work has begun to revitalize the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

NATO leaders gathered Tuesday in Washington, D.C., for a three-day meeting to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of NATO's partners in the Indo-Pacific region are also attending the summit, which has addressed challenges facing the alliance and seeks to further strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities.

Erdoğan attended a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, which includes Indo-Pacific partners and the European Union.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects the allies to make important decisions on enhancing support for Ukraine, strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense, and deepening partnerships with partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Later, the leaders attended a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.

Before that meeting, Erdoğan had brief talks with Stoltenberg and Zelensky.

Türkiye continues its efforts to end the conflict that began in February 2022 with a just peace, Erdoğan told Zelensky during a closed-door meeting.

Erdoğan said Ankara is ready for any initiative, including mediation, to lay the groundwork for peace.

Zelensky said he had a "productive meeting" with Erdoğan and appreciated his "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Erdoğan particularly appreciated the Crimean Tatars' return and expressed gratitude for the efforts.

"I assured him that our team would continue this work. We are preparing to hold a conference in Türkiye focused on food security and freedom of navigation as part of the implementation of the Peace Summit decisions," he added.

Ankara has repeatedly urged Kiev and Moscow to end the conflict through negotiations.

Those efforts led to a landmark grain deal in 2022, but Moscow did not extend the agreement after July 2023, citing restrictions on Russian grain exports.

Bilateral talks

On the margins of the summit, Erdoğan held meetings earlier with participating heads of state and government, French President Emmanuel Macron, and newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Erdoğan and Starmer.

Stressing that in the new period, Türkiye and the U.K. can take "new steps" to improve relations in all areas, Erdoğan said his country wishes the "positive course in relations” would continue to increase.

Before leaving Washington, Erdoğan gave a press conference.

Responding to questions about the fight against terrorism, Israel's attacks in Gaza, and relations with NATO countries, Erdoğan stated that the summit was effective.

Erdoğan stated at the NATO Summit that he discussed the massacre in Gaza with all heads of state and government. He emphasized that continued military support for Israel is unacceptable.

"It is unacceptable for the Israeli administration, which tramples on the fundamental values of our alliance, to continue its relations with NATO," he said.

Erdoğan underlined the importance of a two-state solution and expressed satisfaction that more countries are recognizing Palestine despite pressure.

President also emphasized the importance of NATO allies working together to combat terrorism.

"It is not possible for us to accept the crooked relationship that some of our allies have established especially with the YPG, the extension of the PKK terrorist organization in Syria," he said.

Erdoğan stated that Ankara expects allies to show solidarity in combating terrorism, which is one of NATO's two major threats.

"The law of alliance also requires this," he said.

The PKK, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, is responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 civilians and security personnel in Türkiye during a nearly four-decade-long terror campaign.