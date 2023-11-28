Erdoğan says Spain’s stance on Palestinian issue ‘valuable’

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described the approach by the Spanish government in regards to the ongoing Israeli attacks against the civilians in Gaza as valuable and expressed his wish to work with Spain for regional peace.

Erdoğan spoke over the phone with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the Communications Directorate announced late on Nov. 27.

The call between the two leaders addressed Israel’s attacks on Palestinians, the necessary steps to uninterruptedly deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and the efforts for a permanent ceasefire as well as a lasting peace, informed the directorate in a statement.

According to the statement, President Erdoğan described as valuable the stance displayed by the Spanish government against Israel’s illegitimate attacks on Palestinians and the statements made by the Spanish government for the recognition of Palestine.

President Erdoğan recalled that Türkiye stands ready to assume any responsibility, including under a proposed mechanism of guarantorship, for lasting peace in the region and to work with Spain for regional peace.

Last week, Sanchez said that Madrid is open to unilaterally recognizing a Palestinian state, even if it goes against the opinion of the European Union.

“I think that the moment has come for the international community, especially for the European Union and its member states to recognize the state of Palestine,” Sanchez told media during a press conference on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing.

Sanchez said that ideally, the recognition would come all at once with at least several member states participating. “But if this is not the case, of course, Spain will take its own decisions,” said the newly reelected Spanish premier, who previously vowed that recognizing the state of Palestine was a priority for his upcoming term.

