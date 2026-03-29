Erdoğan says region has 'no tolerance for adventurism'

Erdoğan says region has 'no tolerance for adventurism'

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan says region has no tolerance for adventurism

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 28 reaffirmed Türkiye’s "unconditional support" for the sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina, warning that the region cannot withstand further instability or political "adventurism."

Erdoğan hosted Denis Becirovic, head of the Bosniak presidency, for an official welcoming ceremony and bilateral talks at the Dolmabahçe palace in Istanbul. The meeting comes as Becirovic begins his term as chairman this month.

According to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the leaders focused on regional security and the strengthening of diplomatic ties. During the discussions, Erdogan emphasized that maintaining the constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina remains a top priority for Ankara.

Erdoğan issued a pointed critique of recent political tensions in the region, signaling a low tolerance for actions that might destabilize the fragile peace.

"The region has no tolerance for more adventurism," he said, according to the directorate. He added that "provocative rhetoric" targeting the unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina would ultimately "benefit no one."

The president called for international unity among those who support Bosnian integrity, noting that the current geopolitical climate makes such cooperation "more important than ever." He specifically noted that Türkiye would view any "fait accompli" — or decisive action taken without prior consultation—that violates the vital interests of the Bosniak people as "unacceptable."

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s unique government structure is composed of three members representing Bosniak, Croat and Serb populations, a system designed to maintain balance following the conflicts of the 1990s.

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