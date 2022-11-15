Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince hold talks on sidelines of G-20 summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting on Nov. 14 on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

No statement has been made following the meeting. 

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişci, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın also took part in the meeting.

