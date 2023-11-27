Erdoğan, Raisi hold Gaza talks over phone

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, have held a phone call for crucial talks amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with a focus on the recent developments between Israel and Hamas.

According to Erdoğan's office, their discussions encompassed Israel's recent actions in Gaza, humanitarian aid efforts for Palestinians and potential steps towards securing a lasting ceasefire in the region.

Erdoğan emphasized the significance of a unified stance from the Islamic world, particularly from Türkiye and Iran, against what he termed as "Israeli brutality" in Palestinian territories.

The leaders also exchanged views on the upcoming high level cooperation council between the two countries, with discussions on its preparations and agenda forming part of their talks.

The phone conversation followed their recent face-to-face meeting in Uzbekistan earlier this month, during which they discussed bilateral relations and the evolving situation in Gaza.

Notably, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian paid a visit to Ankara on Nov. 1 to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

During the meeting, both sides pledged joint efforts to address fundamental issues, including halting Israel's offensive, providing humanitarian aid to the region and preventing the displacement of citizens in the northern Gaza Strip.

Amirabdollahian, also received by Erdoğan, and his delegation arrived in Ankara following talks with Qatari officials and Hamas political leadership in Doha.

Iran's top diplomat urged that the conflict can spread to the other parts of the region as armed non-state actors "may no longer be controlled if Israel’s atrocities against the civilians are not stopped."

Iran is known to have strong bonds with Hezbollah in Lebanon and some armed militia groups in Syria.

