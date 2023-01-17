Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke over the phone on Jan. 16 and discussed the grain deal, as well as Türkiye’s mediation efforts.

Erdoğan and Putin discussed the “grain corridor and ammonia export issues along with concrete steps to produce flour in Türkiye from the Russian grain and sending them to the African countries in need,” said a statement by the Turkish presidency.

Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye was “ready to undertake the task of facilitating and mediating for the establishment of a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine,” the statement said.

The two leaders confirmed cooperation, Kremlin said, adding that priorities including Russian gas supplies and the creation of a regional gas hub in Türkiye were among the agenda of the talks

“The exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued,” the Kremlin said in its readout of the call.

“Vladimir Putin drew attention to the destructive line of the Kiev regime, which relies on the intensification of hostilities with the support of Western sponsors, increasing the volume of transferred weapons and military equipment,” Kremlin said.

“Among the priorities is cooperation in the energy sector, including the supply of Russian natural gas and the creation of a regional gas hub in Türkiye,” said the statement. They also discussed the normalization of Turkish-Syrian relations, it noted.

The phone talk came after Ankara proposed Moscow and Kiev establishment of a humanitarian corridor for the wounded soldiers as well as civilians strapped on the battlefield through the Turkish mediation.

Türkiye’s Ombudsman Institution received a request from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) three months ago to act as a mediator for unaccompanied children in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova met on the sidelines of the International Ombudsman Conference in Ankara last week and held eight rounds of meetings, daily Hürriyet reported on Jan. 16.

The parties agreed on a three-stage plan, while Ukraine presented a swap list for 800 people and Russia for 200, the daily reported.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements on July 22 for a Black Sea corridor that cleared the way for the export of grain out of three Ukrainian ports, as well as for shipments of Russian grain and fertilizer.

Erdoğan earlier said Russia and Türkiye agreed on delivering grain - after processed into flour in Türkiye - and fertilizers to the least developed countries.

Turkey, Erdogan,

TÜRKIYE MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

MHP leader calls to hold elections in May
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

    MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

  2. Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

    Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

  3. Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

    Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

  4. China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

    China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

  5. Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis
Recommended
Türkiye proposed Ukraine-Russia a humanitarian corridor through Istanbul

Türkiye proposed Ukraine-Russia a humanitarian corridor through Istanbul
Türkiye ready to push for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine: Kalın

Türkiye ready to push for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine: Kalın
Sweden denounces PKK demonstration as disgusting

Sweden denounces PKK demonstration as 'disgusting'
Türkiye lashes out at Sweden over ‘terror propaganda’

Türkiye lashes out at Sweden over ‘terror propaganda’
Türkiye voices concern over prison sentence of Crimean Tatars

Türkiye voices concern over prison sentence of Crimean Tatars
Turkish envoy assumes Israel post as relations warm

Turkish envoy assumes Israel post as relations warm
WORLD Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

The toll from a devastating strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was expected to rise past 40 on Tuesday as rescuers searched the rubble for 25 people still missing after one of Russia's deadliest attacks since its invasion.

ECONOMY Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico has announced that it plans to privatize electricity generation, a first for a U.S. territory facing chronic power outages as it struggles to rebuild a crumbling electric grid.

SPORTS Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes “is not for sale” and “will not be sold” to Paris Saint-Germain, the city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Jan. 14’s Parisien newspaper.