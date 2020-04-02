Erdoğan, Putin discuss COVID-19, Syria on phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish and Russian presidents on April 1 discussed over phone ways to combat the novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, Turkey's Communication Directorate said.

The two leaders exchanged views on Syria's Idlib and the implementation of Turkish-Russian agreements signed on March 5, according to the Kremlin.

"Particular attention was paid to cooperation in repatriating Russian citizens who are in Turkey," said the written statement.

The leaders also discussed the developments in Libya, it added.

Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss COVID-19 measures

Meanwhile, the Turkish and Ukrainian presidents on April 1 held a phone call to share their thoughts on combating coronavirus, according to an official statement.

Erdoğan and Volodymyr Zelensky also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Zelensky requested respirators and special protective clothing from Turkey.

'Turkey stands with allies, hopes they do the same'

Turkey expects its NATO partners to reciprocate the solidarity it has shown with the alliance’s member states, a top Turkish official said on April 1.



"Turkey stands together with its allies in times of crisis and hardship. We hope the allies do the same," Turkish presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın said in a comment on a tweet by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.



Stoltenberg, in his tweet, had lauded Turkey’s decision to send medical supplies to Italy and Spain, two of the world’s worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic.



"NATO solidarity in action: Turkey sending a cargo plane with medical supplies to Italy and Spain today to support our joint fight against COVID-19.

Proud to see NATO Allies supporting each other through our disaster relief center. #StrongerTogether," said Stoltenberg.



The supplies sent by Ankara on a military aircraft on April 1 included protective face masks, overalls, and anti-bacterial fluids.