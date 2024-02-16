Erdoğan pledges strong economic infrastructure

Erdoğan pledges strong economic infrastructure

ORDU
Erdoğan pledges strong economic infrastructure

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated his government's intention to bolster the economy through the establishment of a "robust infrastructure" aimed at fostering real and enduring welfare growth.

"Our main objective is to lay down a solid foundation that will yield tangible and sustainable economic prosperity," Erdoğan declared during a rally in northern Ordu province on Feb. 16 ahead of the upcoming local elections slated for next month.

Erdoğan emphasized his administration's stance on prioritizing investment, employment and production to fortify the economy against global and regional challenges. "Despite the trying times we face due to external factors, we remain committed to fostering growth and stability," he stated.

In his address, Erdoğan outlined an approach aimed at alleviating the burden of high living costs while ensuring equitable benefits for all segments of society. "We are implementing balanced policies that promote gradual recovery without burdening our citizens," he said, emphasizing the efforts to "safeguard the purchasing power of employees, traders and retirees."

Highlighting measures to mitigate economic disparities, Erdoğan announced a 50 percent increase in bonuses for retirees during the upcoming Eid holiday, raising the amount to 3,000 Turkish Liras.

Turning to the political landscape, he addressed speculations about individuals considering winning mayorships in certain electoral districts and subsequently switching allegiance to the AKP.

"We have no business with them. We have the [ruling] People's Alliance and the AK Party," he said. "There is honor in politics. You must show loyalty to the party for which you are a candidate."

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan pledges strong economic infrastructure

Erdoğan pledges strong economic infrastructure
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan pledges strong economic infrastructure

    Erdoğan pledges strong economic infrastructure

  2. Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany

    Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany

  3. Russian opposition leader Navalny dies in prison

    Russian opposition leader Navalny dies in prison

  4. Satellite photos show Egypt building wall near Gaza: Report

    Satellite photos show Egypt building wall near Gaza: Report

  5. UN envoy: Libya faces danger of ‘disintegration'

    UN envoy: Libya faces danger of ‘disintegration'
Recommended
CHP in-house debate over mayoral candidates

CHP in-house debate over mayoral candidates
Former footballer named TİPs candidate for Hatay mayor

Former footballer named TİP's candidate for Hatay mayor
Large-scale inquiry launched after attack on AKP election event

Large-scale inquiry launched after attack on AKP election event
DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

Erdoğan says AKP unmatched in service provision

Erdoğan says AKP 'unmatched' in service provision
Başak Demirtaş opts out of Istanbul mayoral race

Başak Demirtaş opts out of Istanbul mayoral race
WORLD Zelensky signs historic security pact with Germany

Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security deal with Germany on Friday in Berlin, hailed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a "historic step" amid Kiev's raging battles against Russia.
ECONOMY Improved Türkiye-US relations expected to give boost to trade

Improved Türkiye-US relations expected to give boost to trade

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and the United States may increase from last year’s $30 billion to $35 billion thanks to positive developments in diplomatic relations, says Murat Özyeğin, the chairman of the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK).
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿