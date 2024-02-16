Erdoğan pledges strong economic infrastructure

ORDU

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated his government's intention to bolster the economy through the establishment of a "robust infrastructure" aimed at fostering real and enduring welfare growth.

"Our main objective is to lay down a solid foundation that will yield tangible and sustainable economic prosperity," Erdoğan declared during a rally in northern Ordu province on Feb. 16 ahead of the upcoming local elections slated for next month.

Erdoğan emphasized his administration's stance on prioritizing investment, employment and production to fortify the economy against global and regional challenges. "Despite the trying times we face due to external factors, we remain committed to fostering growth and stability," he stated.

In his address, Erdoğan outlined an approach aimed at alleviating the burden of high living costs while ensuring equitable benefits for all segments of society. "We are implementing balanced policies that promote gradual recovery without burdening our citizens," he said, emphasizing the efforts to "safeguard the purchasing power of employees, traders and retirees."

Highlighting measures to mitigate economic disparities, Erdoğan announced a 50 percent increase in bonuses for retirees during the upcoming Eid holiday, raising the amount to 3,000 Turkish Liras.

Turning to the political landscape, he addressed speculations about individuals considering winning mayorships in certain electoral districts and subsequently switching allegiance to the AKP.

"We have no business with them. We have the [ruling] People's Alliance and the AK Party," he said. "There is honor in politics. You must show loyalty to the party for which you are a candidate."