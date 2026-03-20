Erdoğan, Pakistani premier discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues

Erdoğan, Pakistani premier discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Pakistani premier discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed bilateral relations, regional and global issues, as well as the latest situation in Afghanistan, on Thursday.

“Türkiye continues its peace-oriented efforts regarding conflicts in the region, and will keep taking steps to ensure stability and peace,” Erdoğan said over a phone call, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The president also noted that Pakistan’s peace and security are important for Türkiye, and said Ankara will continue working together for lasting stability.

Erdoğan stressed that it is impossible for Türkiye to accept provocations targeting Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s first qibla, and that the Islamic world cannot remain silent.

He also congratulated Sharif on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr holiday during the call.

Developments on Pakistan, Afghanistan

Pakistan said Wednesday it “temporarily” paused its “military operation” in Afghanistan for the Muslim holiday of Eid, following requests from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Later, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also announced a temporary halt to its operations ahead of Eid al-Fitr, citing goodwill and requests from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Qatar.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have worsened in recent weeks as border tensions escalated, causing casualties and property damage.

Since late February, cross-border clashes have killed at least 107 people on both sides, including 13 soldiers and five civilians in Pakistan, with one soldier still missing.

Afghan authorities report that 13 soldiers and 76 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan, excluding the latest casualties from Monday's strike.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan reported 76 civilian deaths and 213 injuries in Afghanistan between Feb. 26 and March 16, excluding the incident at the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul late Monday, in which Afghan officials claim 408 people were killed by Pakistani airstrikes.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of harboring anti-Pakistan militant groups, which Kabul denies.

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