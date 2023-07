Erdoğan meets Algerian President Tebboune

ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria at Dolmabahçe Office in İstanbul on July 22.

rdoğan welcomed President Tebboune of Algeria, who is in İstanbul for a working visit at his invitation, with a ceremony. Afterwards, the two leaders proceeded to their bilateral meeting.