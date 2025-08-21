Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss recent U.S.-hosted summits on the war in Ukraine, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Aug. 21.

During the call, Erdoğan said Türkiye's efforts to secure a just peace in Ukraine are continuing and that Ankara is closely monitoring the meetings held in Alaska and Washington, according to a readout.

The call followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, before hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders for separate talks in Washington earlier this week.

Erdoğan told Macron that Türkiye is ready to host any efforts aimed at facilitating peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

"The humanitarian disaster in Gaza was undoubtedly one of the most important topics of our meeting," the Turkish president said.

Erdoğan said he underlined the importance of France's decision to recognize the state of Palestine, adding that the Israeli government's plans to occupy Gaza City poses a threat to global security.

"My dear friend Macron and I agreed on enhancing cooperation between Türkiye and France, particularly in the defense industry," he said, expressing hope over the discussion to yield positive results for the two nations.

Earlier, in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said that in the phone call at the request of the French side, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, the Russia-Ukraine peace process, latest developments in Gaza, as well as a range of regional and global issues.

Erdoğan expressed Ankara's readiness to host "any initiatives aimed at peace talks between Ukraine and Russia," according to the communications office.

On Gaza, Erdoğan said Türkiye is working to secure a ceasefire in the face of a “major humanitarian tragedy,” stressing that “Israel’s escalating recklessness in pushing forward its occupation plan must be curbed.”

The two leaders agreed to further discuss the issues in detail on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly to be held in New York in September.