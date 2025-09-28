Erdoğan hails growing support for Palestine as 'global awakening'

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has hailed the increasing global recognition of the Palestinian state as a “worldwide awakening,” but emphasizes that it remains inadequate without concrete measures to stop Israeli aggression.

“The increase in the number of states recognizing Palestine is due to the global awakening caused by Gaza,” he said on Sept. 27 during a forum in Istanbul.

He questioned the timing of such recognition, asking, "Why weren't these steps taken sooner? Could Palestine not have been supported without 65,000 innocents dying?"

"I believe everyone must confront this reckoning within themselves. Otherwise, the blood of innocent children, women and people will continue to be shed as victims of political calculations."

Erdoğan insisted that recognizing the trend would remain incomplete without taking action against Israel, calling for the Israeli government to be held accountable for "destruction in Gaza approaching $100 billion."

Erdoğan highlighted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Sept. 26 address at the U.N. General Assembly was met with walkouts in protest.

“The head of the genocide network could not find anyone to listen to his lies and threats at the United Nations General Assembly and spoke to empty seats,” Erdogan said.

He demanded comprehensive sanctions against Israel. "Netanyahu, his cabinet and the genocide squad must be immediately prosecuted and punished," he said.

Erdoğan characterized Türkiye as an actor "without any complexes, working for peace, stability, tranquility and justice, able to meet with all parties, trusted by everyone."

"We have only one goal. That is to strongly ensure peace, tranquility and stability in the region. As Türkiye, we are concerned with opening the path to this," he said.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan held a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sept. 27 to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

The two leaders exchanged views on cooperation between Türkiye and Spain and addressed the ongoing crisis in Gaza, according to a readout from the Turkish presidency.

Erdoğan said this year's U.N. General Assembly session saw "meaningful steps" toward advancing a two-state solution for Palestine.

He warned, however, that Netanyahu "must be prevented from sabotaging peace," stressing that Israel's actions "clearly demonstrate a lack of interest in a settlement."

The president said Türkiye will continue working to end Israeli aggression in Gaza and ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.

Erdoğan also expressed appreciation for Sanchez’s stance on the Global Sumud Flotilla, an activist aid initiative seeking to break the blockade on Gaza. He said Türkiye is closely monitoring the situation.