Erdoğan, Fidan steps up diplomacy on US-Iran process

Erdoğan, Fidan steps up diplomacy on US-Iran process

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Fidan steps up diplomacy on US-Iran process

Türkiye has stepped up diplomatic contacts on the U.S.-Iran process, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying Ankara is ready to support efforts for the agreement between Washington and Tehran to end in peace.

Erdoğan spoke by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, discussing Türkiye-Iran relations as well as regional and global developments, the Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdoğan welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and the United States and said Türkiye would provide all possible support for the process to conclude peacefully.

He also said it was important to remain cautious against attempts to sabotage the negotiations.

Erdoğan told Pezeshkian that steps to strengthen regional peace in the new period were necessary and that Türkiye would continue working toward that goal.

He also said Ankara would keep taking steps to improve trade, financial and energy cooperation with Tehran.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also discussed the U.S.-Iran process by phone with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The two ministers exchanged views on the first round of U.S.-Iran talks held in Switzerland.

No further details were immediately released on the call.

In a separate phone call, Erdoğan spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

The two leaders discussed Türkiye-Iraq relations as well as regional and global issues, the Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye wanted to further advance relations with Iraq, pointing to cooperation potential in energy, defense industry and transport.

He also invited al-Zaidi to Türkiye for comprehensive consultations.

Diplomacy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz

Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz

    Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz

  2. Türkiye, Poland aim to deepen cooperation ahead of NATO summit: Erdoğan

    Türkiye, Poland aim to deepen cooperation ahead of NATO summit: Erdoğan

  3. Ammunition facility blast in Kırıkkale kills two

    Ammunition facility blast in Kırıkkale kills two

  4. EU warns Ukraine-Poland row plays into Russia's hands

    EU warns Ukraine-Poland row plays into Russia's hands

  5. Özel says CHP ‘de facto’ shut down, vows to reclaim control

    Özel says CHP ‘de facto’ shut down, vows to reclaim control
Recommended
Turkish intelligence chief meets Libyan commander Haftar

Turkish intelligence chief meets Libyan commander Haftar
MHP leader slams European Parliament report on Türkiye

MHP leader slams European Parliament report on Türkiye
Turkic states move closer to new era in digital trade as Türkiye ratifies deal

Turkic states move closer to new era in digital trade as Türkiye ratifies deal
Türkiye hosts Polish president for two-day visit

Türkiye hosts Polish president for two-day visit
Foreign ministry says closely monitoring crew injured in Black Sea drone attack

Foreign ministry says closely monitoring crew injured in Black Sea drone attack
Kurtulmuş to host NATO parliamentary summit in Istanbul

Kurtulmuş to host NATO parliamentary summit in Istanbul
WORLD Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz

Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz

Washington's top diplomat insisted Tuesday that the U.S. would not accept any attempt to impose tolls or fees on Strait of Hormuz, the key waterway where the U.N. said it would begin evacuating thousands of sailors stranded by the Middle East war

ECONOMY Russian demand for Türkiye expected to remain strong this summer

Russian demand for Türkiye expected to remain strong this summer

Russian interest in Türkiye is expected to remain strong during the 2026 summer season, supported by challenges affecting alternative destinations in the Gulf region and continued difficulties in accessing parts of Europe.
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez rises to career-high No. 54 in WTA rankings

Zeynep Sönmez rises to career-high No. 54 in WTA rankings

Turkish national tennis player Zeynep Sönmez climbed to a career-high world ranking of 54 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) standings released on June 22.
﻿