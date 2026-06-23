Erdoğan, Fidan steps up diplomacy on US-Iran process

ANKARA

Türkiye has stepped up diplomatic contacts on the U.S.-Iran process, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying Ankara is ready to support efforts for the agreement between Washington and Tehran to end in peace.

Erdoğan spoke by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, discussing Türkiye-Iran relations as well as regional and global developments, the Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdoğan welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and the United States and said Türkiye would provide all possible support for the process to conclude peacefully.

He also said it was important to remain cautious against attempts to sabotage the negotiations.

Erdoğan told Pezeshkian that steps to strengthen regional peace in the new period were necessary and that Türkiye would continue working toward that goal.

He also said Ankara would keep taking steps to improve trade, financial and energy cooperation with Tehran.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also discussed the U.S.-Iran process by phone with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The two ministers exchanged views on the first round of U.S.-Iran talks held in Switzerland.

No further details were immediately released on the call.

In a separate phone call, Erdoğan spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

The two leaders discussed Türkiye-Iraq relations as well as regional and global issues, the Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye wanted to further advance relations with Iraq, pointing to cooperation potential in energy, defense industry and transport.

He also invited al-Zaidi to Türkiye for comprehensive consultations.