Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 13 spoke to his Kyrgyz and Afghan counterparts over the phone amid recent Israeli attacks in Palestine, the presidency said.

In talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Erdoğan "exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings and discussed bilateral relations as well as regional developments."

"President Erdoğan stated that they wanted to see Kyrgyzstan alongside Turkey in the initiatives it had launched in the international arena in order for the necessary lesson to be given to Israel which had been attacking the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Gaza and the Palestinians," the statement read.

The Turkish president also held a phone conversation with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani and wished him a happy Eid.

Erdoğan noted the importance of taking joint action at all relevant platforms to mobilize the international community in the face of Israel's "brutal" attacks.

Turkey will continue to stand by Afghanistan "in this critical period" as it has always, he added, referring to the escalation of violence and the ongoing peace process in the war-torn country.

Separately, the Turkish president called Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings, and addressed Israel's aggression.

Erdoğan also discussed the situation in Palestine with former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Erdoğan on May 14 spoke with Libya’s prime minister and discussed Israel's attacks on Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Gaza and Palestinians.

According to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh also touched on bilateral relations and regional developments during the call.

Libya’s new unity government headed by Prime Minister Dbeibeh was sworn-in in March this year.

In a phone call with his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari, the president late on May 13 said that he expects Nigeria to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Erdoğan Buhari discussed the necessary international attitude towards Israel in response to the state's inhumane attacks on Palestine in a phone call, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said Turkey is trying to get the international community to teach a lesson to Israel, “which lacks law, justice, and a conscience."

He underscored that he expects Nigeria to show solidarity with the Palestinians "in this rightful cause."

Meanwhile, Turkish and Pakistani foreign ministers tackled developments in Jerusalem amid recent escalation between Palestine and Israel, diplomatic sources said on May 13.

Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed ongoing incidents in Jerusalem and international steps to be taken during a telephone conversation said sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.