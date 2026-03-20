Erdoğan delivers Eid message of solidarity amid Mideast tensions

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to the Islamic world on March 20, calling for unity, brotherhood and solidarity as Muslims conclude the holy month of Ramadan.

In a message broadcast nationwide, Erdoğan emphasized the spiritual significance of Ramadan, praising citizens for sharing the month’s blessings across all segments of society.

“We have strived to observe the blessed month of Ramadan in the best possible way,” Erdoğan said during an event in the northern province of Rize, his hometown.

Addressing ongoing regional conflicts, Erdoğan referenced the fifth year of the war in Ukraine and escalating tensions in Palestinian territories. He criticized Israeli policies under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing them of obstructing humanitarian aid and threatening regional stability. He also cited joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran as deepening instability in the region.

"We will overcome the challenges in our geography,” urging the Islamic world to remain united amid crises.

Following prayers at a mosque earlier in the day, Erdoğan said the end of Ramadan and the arrival of the Eid should serve as a moment of renewal for the Muslim world.

“May God make Eid al-Fitr a means of salvation and revival for the entire Islamic world,” Erdoğan told reporters.

He expressed hope that the holiday would strengthen unity and fraternity within Türkiye.

He also mentioned developments in the Middle East, describing it as "currently boiling."

"Zionist Israel has killed hundreds and thousands of people. I have no doubt that it will pay the price,” he added.

Erdoğan concluded his remarks with a message of goodwill. "May God be our helper and supporter," he said. "I hope Eid al-Fitr will bring good to our country and our nation."

On March 19, Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif discussed bilateral relations, regional and global issues and the latest situation in Afghanistan.

“Türkiye continues its peace-oriented efforts regarding conflicts in the region, and will keep taking steps to ensure stability and peace,” Erdoğan said over a phone call, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

The president also noted that Pakistan’s peace and security are important for Türkiye, and said Ankara will continue working together for lasting stability.

Pakistan said on March 18 it temporarily paused its “military operation” in Afghanistan for the Muslim holiday of Eid, following requests from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Later, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also announced a temporary halt to its operations ahead of Eid al-Fitr, citing goodwill and requests from the same trio.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have worsened in recent weeks as border tensions escalated, causing casualties and property damage.

Since late February, cross-border clashes have killed at least 107 people on both sides, including 13 soldiers and five civilians in Pakistan, with one soldier still missing.

In a separate phone call on March 19 with his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, Erdoğan called for an immediate end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"The spiral of violence, which has begun with the attacks against Iran and spread to the Gulf countries, must be immediately eliminated," Erdoğan was quoted as saying during their talk.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties between their countries, along with regional and global developments, the directorate said.