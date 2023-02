Erdoğan declares state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared on Feb. 7 a three-month state of emergency in 10 southeastern provinces hit by a major earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives.

"We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that our (rescue and recovery) work can be carried out quickly," Erdoğan said in televised remarks.