Erdoğan congratulates British premier for statements on recognizing Palestine

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday congratulated British Prime Minister Starmer for his statements on recognition of the state of Palestine.

In a phone call, the two leaders discussed relations between Türkiye and the United Kingdom, as well as regional and global issues, said the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a critical point and that it is the duty of humanity to go beyond merely voicing concern about the events.

He emphasized the importance of taking steps to compel Israel to pursue a ceasefire and a two-state solution.

Türkiye continuously sends humanitarian aid to Gaza, supports the efforts of mediators to achieve a ceasefire in the region, and backs ceasefire negotiations, added Erdoğan.

 

