Erdoğan condoles with Putin over Dagestan attacks

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to express his sorrow over the terror attack in Dagestan, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.

“Stating that Türkiye is against all forms of terrorism and that they condemn with hatred the attacks, Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to the people of Russia for those who lost their lives and his wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured,” the statement read.

Erdoğan vowed that Türkiye will persist in its efforts to resolve all conflicts in the region.

At least 20 people were killed and another 26 injured in the attacks, Dagestan's regional health ministry said Monday.

The attackers had targeted two Orthodox churches, two synagogues and a police checkpoint.

The attacks on Sunday came just three months after ISIL killed more than 140 in a Moscow concert hall, the deadliest attack on Russia for almost 20 years,