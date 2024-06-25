Erdoğan condoles with Putin over Dagestan attacks

Erdoğan condoles with Putin over Dagestan attacks

ANKARA
Erdoğan condoles with Putin over Dagestan attacks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to express his sorrow over the terror attack in Dagestan, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.

“Stating that Türkiye is against all forms of terrorism and that they condemn with hatred the attacks, Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to the people of Russia for those who lost their lives and his wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured,” the statement read.

Erdoğan vowed that Türkiye will persist in its efforts to resolve all conflicts in the region.

At least 20 people were killed and another 26 injured in the attacks, Dagestan's regional health ministry said Monday.

The attackers had targeted two Orthodox churches, two synagogues and a police checkpoint.

The attacks on Sunday came just three months after ISIL killed more than 140 in a Moscow concert hall, the deadliest attack on Russia for almost 20 years,

 

 

Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Finance Ministry warns against AI-generated videos

Finance Ministry warns against AI-generated videos
LATEST NEWS

  1. Finance Ministry warns against AI-generated videos

    Finance Ministry warns against AI-generated videos

  2. Meloni rails against 'oligarchs' amid EU top jobs row

    Meloni rails against 'oligarchs' amid EU top jobs row

  3. Fitch revises Turkish banking sector outlook to ‘improving’

    Fitch revises Turkish banking sector outlook to ‘improving’

  4. Erdoğan accuses Israel of 'spreading war' to Lebanon

    Erdoğan accuses Israel of 'spreading war' to Lebanon

  5. İYİ Party leader criticizes proposed tax regulation

    İYİ Party leader criticizes proposed tax regulation
Recommended
Erdoğan accuses Israel of spreading war to Lebanon

Erdoğan accuses Israel of 'spreading war' to Lebanon
Türkiye congratulates Rutte as new NATO chief

Türkiye congratulates Rutte as new NATO chief
Türkiye warns of global war if regional conflicts endure

Türkiye warns of global war if regional conflicts endure
Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran

Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran
Ankara to ask Prague’s support on ties with EU

Ankara to ask Prague’s support on ties with EU
Marking 100th year of Turkish-Czech friendship

Marking 100th year of Turkish-Czech friendship
WORLD Meloni rails against oligarchs amid EU top jobs row

Meloni rails against 'oligarchs' amid EU top jobs row

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vented her anger yesterday over her exclusion from negotiations over the EU's top jobs, saying unnamed leaders were acting like "oligarchs" and betraying voters.
ECONOMY Fitch revises Turkish banking sector outlook to ‘improving’

Fitch revises Turkish banking sector outlook to ‘improving’

Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook for the Turkish banking sector from neutral to improving, citing reduced financial risks and increased investor confidence following the country's adoption of more conventional economic policies.
SPORTS Türkiye plays Czech Republic with eyes on next stage

Türkiye plays Czech Republic with eyes on next stage

Türkiye takes on the Czech Republic in a Euro 2024 Group F match on June 26, hoping to make it to the last-16 stage of the tournament in Germany.
﻿