Erdoğan, Carney discuss deeper ties, cooperation

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on April 15, discussing bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments.

Turkish diplomatic sources said Erdoğan underlined the importance Türkiye places on strengthening relations with Canada and pointed to cooperation potential in energy, the defense industry and air transport.

Canada’s official readout said the two leaders emphasized efforts to deepen commercial, defense and energy partnerships between the two countries. Ottawa also said the leaders discussed expanding trade and investment and strengthening cooperation in nuclear energy and defense procurement.

According to Turkish sources, Erdoğan said Türkiye was continuing efforts to promote regional peace and stability and shared common ground with Canada on a range of issues.

The Canadian side said Carney and Erdoğan also expressed concern over the evolving security situation in the Middle East.

Erdoğan also invited Carney to attend the NATO summit in Ankara and the COP31 climate conference, both to be hosted by Türkiye, and said he hoped to welcome him for an official visit before the end of 2026.

NATO has said the Ankara summit will be held on July 7-8, while COP31 is scheduled to take place in Antalya in November 2026.