3 cargo ships come under attack off Turkish Black Sea city: Company

SINOP

The shipping company Tribeca on May 28 announced that three of its cargo vessels were targeted by UAVs off the coast of Türkiye’s northern province of Sinop along the Black Sea.

According to the company, the Palau-flagged vessel “James II” was en route, 80 kilometers north of Sinop’s Türkeli district, when the assault occurred. It reported that the ship was sailing without cargo.

The company further disclosed that two other unladen vessels, the Sierra Leone-flagged “Altura” and “Velora,” were struck by drones while engaged in ship-to-ship operations in a nearby quadrant.

Tribeca stated that Coast Guard vessels were dispatched to assist the cargo ships and confirmed that all crew members are in good condition.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the strike, both Russia and Ukraine routinely target each other’s maritime vessels and port infrastructure across the Black Sea.

Turkish authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

Notably, the tanker “Altura” had previously been targeted by drone strikes in March.

In a statement released on March 26, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed grave concern, noting: “We view the attack perpetrated in the Black Sea with deep apprehension.”

Ministry Spokesperson Öncü Keçeli underscored that the assault, which transpired within Türkiye’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Black Sea, constituted a clear “violation of international law.”

Furthermore, the media reports previously said that the vessel “Altura” is included in the sanction lists imposed on Russia by both the European Union and the United Kingdom.