Helium supply problems risk disrupting MRI services at hospitals

Helium supply problems risk disrupting MRI services at hospitals

Gamze Bal — ISTANBUL
Helium supply problems risk disrupting MRI services at hospitals

The supply shock experienced across global industrial inputs due to the war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran has come to threaten a wide range of products, from wheat and barley to automotive parts and MRI machines.


Gürkan Yıldırım, President of the Turkish Young Businesspersons Association (TÜGİAD), said that disruptions in the helium supply are impacting MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) devices in the healthcare sector, microchips and fiber optic cables.


“Helium is not just a ‘balloon gas’ — it is an irreplaceable element used in cooling high-tech industries and medical imaging systems,” he explained.


Yıldırım warned that “The global helium crisis directly threatens technology production and healthcare infrastructure … These disruptions could make it difficult to operate MRI machines in hospitals, which may lead to prolonged appointment waiting times and increased costs in healthcare services.”


The war involving Iran, which has disrupted the supply chain for the past three months, has exposed industries worldwide to supply shocks. While the issues experienced in helium supply threaten chip production and the supply restriction in aluminum threatens automobiles and household appliances, manufacturers in Asia are facing a plastics crisis.


Türkiye, on the other hand, has been most affected by the surge in oil prices, with a ‘war hike’ being reflected on numerous items ranging from daily consumer product packaging to fruits and vegetables. It is stated that companies will continue to reflect the increase in their costs in the coming months.

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