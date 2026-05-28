New Zealand boosts defense spending in face of 'adverse' security environment

New Zealand boosts defense spending in face of 'adverse' security environment

AUCKLAND
New Zealand boosts defense spending in face of adverse security environment

A file photo taken on March 27, 2026 shows New Zealand's Minister of Finance Nicola Willis speaks to the media in Wellington on March 27, 2026. (AFP)

New Zealand's government will boost defense spending by nine percent, according to its 2026 budget unveiled Thursday, with Finance Minister Nicola Willis saying the country faced its "most adverse" security environment in eight decades.

Wellington needed to ensure "the capability to defend and advance New Zealand's interests," said Willis, adding that the NZ$3.5 billion ($2.05 billion) in new funding over the next four years will include extending the life of Anzac-class frigates, acquiring new drones and improving security and intelligence services.

"New Zealand faces the most adverse and contested geostrategic environment in the past 80 years," she said.

defense spending will make up 1.23 percent of the country's GDP in the coming year, according to the budget document.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters also announced a NZ$109.8 million boost to aid funding for the Pacific and NZ$145.3 million for offshore diplomatic work.

Peters said the funding would "safeguard New Zealand's frontline diplomatic and trade network".

Wellington "must pursue a highly active and effective foreign policy to defend and advance New Zealanders' interests", he said.

Other big-ticket budget items include nearly NZ$1 billion to respond to the global fuel crisis created by war in the Middle East, which Willis said had halted New Zealand's expected economic recovery.

"The situation in the Middle East remains uncertain, so it is prudent to be ready should fuel prices rise further and add more pressure to households and businesses," Willis said.

She added that inflation -- currently at 3.1 percent -- is expected to spike as a result of the war but Wellington was attempting to "support those most affected by higher fuel prices".

A NZ$150 million strategic fuel reserve has been put in place, with an additional NZ$450 million earmarked for temporary support if supplies worsen.

Eligible families will also receive a NZ$50 per week tax credit for up to a year, according to the budget document.

Treasury warned that conditions had already worsened since it finalised its budget forecast on April 24.

"Should more severe shocks materialise, from the Middle East conflict or other sources, there could be permanent impacts on productive capacity resulting in more enduring impacts on the economic and fiscal position," the budget document said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP leadership crisis deepens with rival gatherings

CHP leadership crisis deepens with rival gatherings
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leadership crisis deepens with rival gatherings

    CHP leadership crisis deepens with rival gatherings

  2. Turkish AI system targets safer maritime navigation

    Turkish AI system targets safer maritime navigation

  3. Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

    Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

  4. Russia says recalled its Armenia envoy for 'consultations' over Yerevan's EU ties

    Russia says recalled its Armenia envoy for 'consultations' over Yerevan's EU ties

  5. Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite

    Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite
Recommended
Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert
Russia says recalled its Armenia envoy for consultations over Yerevans EU ties

Russia says recalled its Armenia envoy for 'consultations' over Yerevan's EU ties
Israel orders new evacuations as forces push deeper into Lebanon

Israel orders new evacuations as forces push deeper into Lebanon
Pentagon chief says US seeks stable equilibrium with China in Asia

Pentagon chief says US seeks 'stable equilibrium' with China in Asia
US warns capable of resuming war with Iran as deal remains elusive

US warns capable of resuming war with Iran as deal remains elusive
Israel freezes out UN chief over sexual violence blacklist

Israel freezes out UN chief over sexual violence blacklist
Japan population sees record five-year drop: census

Japan population sees record five-year drop: census
WORLD Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

Flights were suspended for around an hour at Munich airport on Saturday due to a suspected drone sighting, police and airport authorities told AFP.
ECONOMY Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino expressed confidence Thursday that he can renew a maritime shipping agreement with China, circumventing tensions fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to control the Panama Canal.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿